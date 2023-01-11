B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Announces Dividend of $0.41

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Trading Up 1.8 %

RILYN opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.45. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $26.35.

