B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Announces Dividend of $0.41

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, January 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Trading Up 1.8 %
RILYN opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.45. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $26.35.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (RILYN)
- Amazon Just Bounced Off Support; Time to Buy?
- Nancy Pelosi Invested In These Stocks, Should You?
- Here’s Why Sotera Health Company Stock Just Doubled in a Day
- AT&T Stock: The Bull and the Bear Case
- Mobileye Expects $17.5 Billion Future For Its Driver Assist Tech
Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.