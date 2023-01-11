Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading Up 10.1% Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 11th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $732.11 million and approximately $52.01 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.29 or 0.00041570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012248 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00036490 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005701 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000857 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00018779 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00240379 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,472,343 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,472,342.81551479 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.34520121 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 284 active market(s) with $66,362,332.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.