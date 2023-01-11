Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 12% Higher Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $740.52 million and $68.16 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 12% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $7.37 or 0.00042285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00012223 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00036639 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005729 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 69.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000877 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00018877 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00240629 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,472,343 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,472,342.81551479 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.37184067 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 284 active market(s) with $104,814,344.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.