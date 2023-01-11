Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of over $5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.91. The company issued revenue guidance of over $900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $889.89 million. Axcelis Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00- EPS.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $93.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.62. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $94.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.02.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.38 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts recently commented on ACLS shares. StockNews.com lowered Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $26,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,587.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 350 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $26,782.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,587.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $148,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,510 shares of company stock worth $2,610,973 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 31.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.