Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $94.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.40% from the stock’s previous close.

ACLS has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $93.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.02. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $94.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $337,462.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,511 shares in the company, valued at $31,602,868.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 4,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $337,462.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,511 shares in the company, valued at $31,602,868.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $216,083.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,713 shares in the company, valued at $31,864,765.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,510 shares of company stock worth $2,610,973. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 146.4% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 137.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,291 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $516,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

