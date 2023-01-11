Avion Wealth Buys 210 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Avion Wealth’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.80. The stock had a trading volume of 198,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,182. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.03. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

