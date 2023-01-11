Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $14.88

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $14.88 or 0.00084816 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.64 billion and approximately $445.43 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00064544 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000365 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00009869 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00024129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000258 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000209 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,988,133 coins and its circulating supply is 311,582,143 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

