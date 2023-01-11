Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $14.88

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $14.88 or 0.00084816 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.64 billion and approximately $445.43 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00064544 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000365 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00009869 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001146 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00024129 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000910 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004206 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000209 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000120 BTC.
About Avalanche
AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 416,988,133 coins and its circulating supply is 311,582,143 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
