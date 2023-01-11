AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,435.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,463.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,300.14.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $24.82 by $2.63. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $25.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total transaction of $4,726,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at $457,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total value of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at $457,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,361 shares of company stock worth $15,201,337 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,360.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,578.81.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.