Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Trading Down 3.5%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s share price traded down 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$16.41 and last traded at C$16.76. 4,611,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,906% from the average session volume of 229,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.37.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a current ratio of 11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32.

Insider Transactions at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Senior Officer Scott Habig acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.67 per share, with a total value of C$33,349.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,349.75. In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Donley purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.24 per share, with a total value of C$62,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$163,753.15. Also, Senior Officer Scott Habig acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,349.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,349.75. Insiders have acquired a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $304,774 over the last 90 days.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

