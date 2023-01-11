AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,932 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. increased its holdings in AT&T by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% during the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in AT&T by 0.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

AT&T Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 535,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,863,448. The company has a market capitalization of $137.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.