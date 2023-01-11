Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Atlantic American Price Performance
Shares of Atlantic American stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83. Atlantic American has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.79.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $46.34 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Atlantic American
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.
