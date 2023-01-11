Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Trading Down 0.4%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.68. 461,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 364,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.18.
In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 16,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $83,416.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 778,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 16,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $83,416.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 778,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $131,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 794,519 shares in the company, valued at $4,091,772.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
