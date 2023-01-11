Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Trading Down 0.4%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.61 and last traded at $4.68. 461,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 364,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 16,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $83,416.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 778,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 16,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $83,416.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 778,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,301.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $131,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 794,519 shares in the company, valued at $4,091,772.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atea Pharmaceuticals

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $14,812,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,729,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,584,000 after acquiring an additional 947,321 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,624,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,830,000 after acquiring an additional 843,496 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 87.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 544,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,134,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

