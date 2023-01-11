AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova Stock Performance
NASDAQ ALOT opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.43 million, a PE ratio of 164.02 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.41 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.41%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova
About AstroNova
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AstroNova (ALOT)
- Mobileye Expects $17.5 Billion Future For Its Driver Assist Tech
- Is Salesforce’s New Rally The Beginning Of A Big Uptrend?
- Can Lockheed Martin Corporation Hit Another All-Time High in Q1?
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- The WD-40 Company Is Ready To Rebound, But Will It?
Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.