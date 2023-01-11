AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALOT opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.43 million, a PE ratio of 164.02 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.04. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.41 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 0.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstroNova

About AstroNova

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in AstroNova by 7.8% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 146,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in AstroNova by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 181,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AstroNova by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AstroNova by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in AstroNova by 124.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

