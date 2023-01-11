AstraZeneca PLC Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.69 Per Share (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will earn $3.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.65. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AZN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.20) to £130 ($158.38) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($152.29) to £135 ($164.47) in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,509.78.

Shares of AZN opened at $71.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.79 and its 200-day moving average is $62.47. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $72.12. The firm has a market cap of $221.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.9% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 10.7% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

