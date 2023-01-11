Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Trading 3.1% Higher

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 4,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 4,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

Aryzta Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56.

About Aryzta

ARYZTA AG provides frozen B2B baking solutions in Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers pastries, cookies, donuts, muffins, buns, bread rolls and artisan loaves, sweet baked and morning goods, and savory and other products. The company also provides asset management services; and distributes food products.

