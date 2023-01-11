Arweave Trading Up 7.2% Over Last Week (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $247.96 million and approximately $17.21 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arweave has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $7.43 or 0.00042672 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17,397.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.77 or 0.00613603 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00242089 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000631 BTC.
Arweave Profile
Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.
