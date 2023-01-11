ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Cut to $138.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $139.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 77.72% from the stock’s current price.

ARCB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.56.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Stock Down 1.1 %

ArcBest stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,361. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.70 and its 200-day moving average is $78.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.56. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.05. ArcBest had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $613,012.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,541.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ArcBest by 3.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in ArcBest by 6.9% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.