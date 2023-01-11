Arc Family Trust Sells 45,217 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 45,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $121,181.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,908,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,633,815.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 30th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $176,400.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $99,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Arc Family Trust sold 64,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $145,920.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $129,000.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $116,000.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $92,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $94,500.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $102,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $104,500.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $95,000.00.

FTC Solar Stock Up 5.0 %

FTC Solar stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.96. FTC Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 81.67% and a negative net margin of 51.87%. Equities analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in FTC Solar by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTCI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FTC Solar to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on FTC Solar to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on FTC Solar to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

