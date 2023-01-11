Arc Family Trust Sells 45,217 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCIGet Rating) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 45,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $121,181.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,908,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,633,815.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 30th, Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $176,400.00.
  • On Monday, November 28th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $99,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 23rd, Arc Family Trust sold 64,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $145,920.00.
  • On Monday, November 21st, Arc Family Trust sold 60,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $129,000.00.
  • On Monday, November 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $116,000.00.
  • On Monday, November 7th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $92,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 2nd, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total value of $94,500.00.
  • On Monday, October 31st, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $102,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $104,500.00.
  • On Monday, October 24th, Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $95,000.00.

FTC Solar Stock Up 5.0 %

FTC Solar stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.96. FTC Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 81.67% and a negative net margin of 51.87%. Equities analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in FTC Solar by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTCI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FTC Solar to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on FTC Solar to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on FTC Solar to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.17.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

