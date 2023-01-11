AR Asset Management Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AR Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630,363 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,178,619,000 after acquiring an additional 628,215 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 26,389,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,214,000 after acquiring an additional 485,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $881,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.38. 811,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,467,504. The company has a market cap of $121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.00. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

