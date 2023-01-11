AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

ATR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.83.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ATR opened at $113.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.61 and its 200 day moving average is $103.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.62. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $123.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Insider Activity

In other AptarGroup news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola acquired 3,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,501.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at $413,633.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

