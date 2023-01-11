AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR opened at $113.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.62. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $123.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.86.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AptarGroup from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In related news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola bought 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,501.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at $413,633.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.