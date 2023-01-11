apricus wealth LLC Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

apricus wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,465 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.23. 564,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,467,504. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

