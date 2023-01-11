Ankr Price Up 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $186.17 million and approximately $30.39 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00012244 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00036700 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00041211 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005737 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00018935 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000802 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00240526 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003704 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01936839 USD and is down -4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $35,065,484.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.