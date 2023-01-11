Analyzing Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) & AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) and AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.4% of Blend Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of AppLovin shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Blend Labs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of AppLovin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Blend Labs and AppLovin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blend Labs 0 8 2 0 2.20 AppLovin 1 6 9 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

Blend Labs presently has a consensus target price of $3.68, suggesting a potential upside of 116.34%. AppLovin has a consensus target price of $35.27, suggesting a potential upside of 240.08%. Given AppLovin’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AppLovin is more favorable than Blend Labs.

This table compares Blend Labs and AppLovin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blend Labs $234.49 million 1.63 -$169.14 million ($3.27) -0.52 AppLovin $2.79 billion 1.38 $35.45 million ($0.23) -45.08

AppLovin has higher revenue and earnings than Blend Labs. AppLovin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blend Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Blend Labs has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppLovin has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blend Labs and AppLovin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blend Labs -277.61% -56.67% -34.02% AppLovin -2.82% 5.09% 1.68%

Summary

AppLovin beats Blend Labs on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It also provides a suite of mortgage products that facilitates homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners insurance, and realty. In addition, the company offers title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing and settlement services, as well as other trustee services; and professional and consulting services. It serves banks, credit unions, financial technology companies, and non-bank mortgage lenders. Blend Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction. Its business clients include various advertisers, publishers, internet platforms, and others. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

