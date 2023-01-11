AMTD Digital Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 11th (NYSE:HKD)

AMTD Digital’s (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, January 11th. AMTD Digital had issued 16,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $124,800,000 based on an initial share price of $7.80. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

AMTD Digital Stock Down 9.5 %

HKD opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. AMTD Digital has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $2,555.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.17.

About AMTD Digital

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.

