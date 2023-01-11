AMTD Digital Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 11th (NYSE:HKD)

AMTD Digital’s (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, January 11th. AMTD Digital had issued 16,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $124,800,000 based on an initial share price of $7.80. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
AMTD Digital Stock Down 9.5 %
HKD opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. AMTD Digital has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $2,555.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.17.
About AMTD Digital
