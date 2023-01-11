Amigo (LON:AMGO) Trading Up 3%

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.70 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.70 ($0.06). 660,475 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 995,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.56 ($0.06).

Amigo Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £19.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.46.

About Amigo

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

