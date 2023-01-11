Amgen (AMG) Price Reaches $1.10

Amgen (AMG) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. Amgen has a market cap of $109.30 million and approximately $62,792.34 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Amgen has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar. One Amgen token can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00006326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.10787478 USD and is up 10.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $19,878.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

