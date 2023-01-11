American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) CFO Rodney M. Smith Sells 2,035 Shares

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $6.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,893,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,877. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $106.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.05%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Barclays increased their target price on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.69.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

