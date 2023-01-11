Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 585 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,984 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 207,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 31,055 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 49.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 25,079 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 16.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 138,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,716 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.09. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

