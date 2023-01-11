Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 2,675 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $115.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $148.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of -16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -47.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.69.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.