Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Grows Stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in SiTime were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 343,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,045,000 after buying an additional 254,472 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiTime by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after buying an additional 63,708 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Stock Performance

SiTime stock opened at $109.60 on Wednesday. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.10 and a fifty-two week high of $270.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.97.

Insider Activity at SiTime

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). SiTime had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.03 million. On average, analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiTime news, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total value of $296,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,713.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SiTime news, Director Katherine Schuelke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.89, for a total value of $296,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,713.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 4,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $458,991.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,564 shares in the company, valued at $10,322,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,137. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SITM. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SiTime in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

