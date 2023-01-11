Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Decreases Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,619 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Price Performance

HUM stock opened at $481.59 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $363.73 and a one year high of $571.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $525.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Insider Activity at Humana

In related news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.50.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

