Alpha Finance Lab Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0816 or 0.00000469 BTC on major exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $81.59 million and $1.66 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $279.86 or 0.01608652 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00008346 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00019260 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00035215 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $317.24 or 0.01823533 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

