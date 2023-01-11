Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERC opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $13.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 9.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $186,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the first quarter worth $227,000.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

