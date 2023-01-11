Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERC opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $13.13.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC)
- Mobileye Expects $17.5 Billion Future For Its Driver Assist Tech
- Is Salesforce’s New Rally The Beginning Of A Big Uptrend?
- Can Lockheed Martin Corporation Hit Another All-Time High in Q1?
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- The WD-40 Company Is Ready To Rebound, But Will It?
Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.