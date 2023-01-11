Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Air Industries Group Price Performance
AIRI stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. Air Industries Group has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $10.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.73.
About Air Industries Group
