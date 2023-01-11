Aimee L. Hoyt Sells 871 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $9.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.05. 2,488,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.15 and its 200-day moving average is $207.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $428.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Illumina by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,836 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.22.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

