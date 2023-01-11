Aimee L. Hoyt Sells 871 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Illumina Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $9.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.05. 2,488,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.15 and its 200-day moving average is $207.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $428.00.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.22.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illumina (ILMN)
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
- 2 Biotechs Making Waves With A Single Product in their Pipeline
- Why is Ford up 8% In The Past Five Days?
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.