Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Reduced by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $68.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.20. The company has a market cap of $109.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $141.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.