Addison Advisors LLC Acquires 1,275 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 102.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,816,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,734,000 after acquiring an additional 106,937 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,326,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,189,000 after acquiring an additional 257,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,770,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,332,000 after acquiring an additional 703,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average is $25.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEAK. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.45.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

