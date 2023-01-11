ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.52

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.52 and traded as high as $39.03. ACNB shares last traded at $37.39, with a volume of 9,453 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut ACNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Get ACNB alerts:

ACNB Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.93. The company has a market cap of $325.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ACNB Increases Dividend

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $28.37 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

Insider Activity at ACNB

In related news, Director Donald Arthur Seibel, Jr. sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $463,621.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACNB

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 4.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 78.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACNB

(Get Rating)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.