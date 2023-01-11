Achain One Day Volume Reaches $217,432.15 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $217,432.15 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00009022 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00026765 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000316 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004728 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004445 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.