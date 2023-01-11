Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Shares Up 5.8%

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY – Get Rating) traded up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.29. 8,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 4,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Acerinox from €11.00 ($11.83) to €11.10 ($11.94) in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Acerinox from €10.20 ($10.97) to €10.10 ($10.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Acerinox from €16.00 ($17.20) to €15.50 ($16.67) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acerinox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.23.

Acerinox Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and Europe. The company offers flat products, including coil cold rollings, hot rolled and black coils, teardrop steel or coils, and hot and cold rolled sheets, as well as roughing materials, discs, billets, and plates.

Further Reading

