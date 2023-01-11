Acala Token (ACA) One Day Volume Hits $1.36 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $69.50 million and $1.36 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,061,111 coins. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

