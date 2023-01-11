Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.19

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.19 and traded as high as $13.42. Aaron’s shares last traded at $13.28, with a volume of 320,169 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Aaron’s to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Aaron’s Stock Up 4.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.17. The stock has a market cap of $433.07 million, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Aaron’s Dividend Announcement

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $593.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Aaron’s by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Aaron’s by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

