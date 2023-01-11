8,346 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Purchased by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.
Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $33.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $39.60.
Schwab International Equity ETF Profile
Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.
