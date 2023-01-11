54,180 Shares in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 54,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 2.19% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RFDI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 4,445.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 36.8% in the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter.

RFDI opened at $54.38 on Wednesday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $72.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.541 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

