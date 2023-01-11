51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance

NYSE COE opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of -0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average of $6.60. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $9.08.

Get 51Talk Online Education Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.31% of 51Talk Online Education Group worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 15.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.