4,180 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Purchased by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 688.6% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30,562 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22.

