22,238 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 94,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 195,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,552,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $219.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.93.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $201.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.17. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.51 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

