1900 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,666 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 329.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

XYLD stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.07. 8,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,784. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.04. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $50.80.

