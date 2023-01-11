1900 Wealth Management LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.87 on Wednesday, hitting $220.81. The company had a trading volume of 37,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,474. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.90. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $311.32.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

